Absurd Davante Adams stat will have Aaron Rodgers missing his old Packers buddy

It looks like Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers will be missing Davante Adams even more after the results of Sunday’s Week 1 games.

Both the Packers and Adams’ new team, the Las Vegas Raiders, lost their season-openers. However, there aren’t a lot of positives to take away from Green Bay’s defeat to the Minnesota Vikings. For one, the wide receiving corps that was supposed to be lethal with Rodgers throwing at them failed to live up to expectations.

As Ari Meirov of PFF noted, Adams recorded more receiving yards in Week 1 (141) than all of the Packers’ wide receivers combined (95).

Davante Adams had more receiving yards in Week 1 (141) than all Packers wide receivers had combined (95). — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 11, 2022

There were already concerns about the Packers’ receiving group heading to the season following the departure of Davante Adams. However, for the difference to be this huge, it has to be eve more worrisome for Aaron Rodgers and Green Bay now.

Of course it is just Week 1 of the season and fans shouldn’t hit the panic button just yet. Besides, the Packers did suffer a more severe beating in their opener last year, and that was even though they had Adams.

Hopefully, though, Rodgers and the rest of the Packers can quickly make adjustments. For an offense that leans heavily on the passing game, the wideouts can’t afford to not even reach the 100-yard mark combined.

Green Bay will be playing the Chicago Bears next week, and hopes are high they’ll show a better performance on the air compared to Week 1. If not, then the team will have to take a look at their current roster makeup once again.