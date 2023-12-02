The Green Bay Packers have activated safety Darnell Strange off injured reserve ahead of the team's Sunday Night Football matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs. The move was first reported by ESPN's Adam Schefter in a social media post Saturday afternoon.

Savage has been out with a calf injury since late October. Before the injury, he'd notched 22 solo tackles —34 total in six games for the Packers in 2023.

26-year-old Savage — a native of Seaford, Delaware, was a first-round pick (21st overall) of the Packers out of Maryland in the 2019 NFL Draft.

His best year as a pro thus far came in 2020, when he started in 16 games for the Packers, accumulating 75 tackles, 56 solo tackles, one sack and four interceptions.

During a Week 17 game against the Minnesota Vikings last season, Savage intercepted a Kirk Cousin pass, running it back 75 yards for his first career pick-6.

Savage's return to free safety means Jonathan Owens, who had been starting in his place, will reassume the backup role.

The Packers are coming off a surprising 29-22 road win against the NFC-leading Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving Day. At 5-6, they are still alive, if just barely, in the NFC playoff picture.

They're on the outside looking in behind 7th-seeded Seattle Seahawks, who are 6-6. Also vying for that 7th seed are the Los Angeles Rams (5-6) and New Orleans Saints (5-6).

The Packers defense enters the game 10th in the NFL, allowing 20.4 points per game. The team's 205 passing yards per game allowed ranks 9th best in the NFL for the 2023 season.

They'll have their work cut out against the mighty Chiefs offense, which ranks 7th in the NFL with 268 passing yards per game this season.