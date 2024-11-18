The Green Bay Packers (7-3) survived another tense ending to a football game on Sunday, blocking a field goal to grab a 20-19 win over the Chicago Bears in Soldier Field. They own an NFC Wild Card slot and rank near the top in plenty of important statistical categories, but vulnerabilities are also present.

Head coach Matt LaFleur could use some reinforcements to solidify their standing and strengthen their Super Bowl aspirations. Another running back might come in handy, as no team is immune to the grind of a long season. MarShawn Lloyd is being activated off the injured reserve, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. This move does not foretell the good news some fans might think it does, however.

LaFleur revealed on Friday that the 2024 third-round draft pick has an appendicitis. The concerning and shocking development came just two days after the Packers designated him to return from the IR (has 21 days to join team at practice). While there has been no confirmation at this time, logic suggests that Green Bay is activating him only to put him back on the IR and restart the process.

Assuming that is indeed the case, then Lloyd's rookie campaign somehow just got even more challenging. He has endured a variety of ailments since training camp, limiting him to just one game, seven touches and 18 total yards. The former USC standout rushed for 820 yards and nine touchdowns last year and was considered a promising talent heading into this NFL season. His return continues to be delayed, putting the burden on star Josh Jacobs and capable backup Emanuel Wilson to keep manning the backfield.

Can the Packers fully unlock their offense?

Jacobs has specifically excelled for the Packers. He has logged more than 1,000 yards from scrimmage and four TDs in 2024, proving to be a valuable free agency signing. When the 2022 NFL rushing leader sets the tone on the ground, there are more opportunities for Jordan Love to reign supreme in the air. Considering the young quarterback has a 62.3 completion percentage and 11 interceptions, Green Bay's offense has plenty of room for improvement.

Fans should be elated that such a statement could be made about a squad that is already 7-3. MarShawn Lloyd might not be the guy to raise the Packers' ceiling this season, but he should still have a chance to make a future impact in Titletown. Hopefully, his luck quickly turns around.