Green Bay Packers running back MarShawn Lloyd has had a rookie season marred by injury. Heading into Week 11, Lloyd has suffered another worrying setback.

The running back is dealing with appendicitis and missed Friday's practice, via team reporter Wes Hodkiewicz. Head coach Matt LaFleur will have a further update once Lloyd undergoes treatment.

“Unfortunately, he has appendicitis,” LaFleur said of Lloyd. “It's a shame because he was making progress.”

Lloyd was placed on injured reserve with an ankle injury. Then, he picked up a hamstring ailment. He seemed to be on the path back to playing, getting in limited practices on Wednesday and Thursday. Now, his appendicitis has thrown a wrench into Green Bay's plans.

The Packers had activated Lloyd's 21-day practice window. But now, he's looking at another layoff, meaning he could run out of time before his window closes. If that were to happen, Lloyd would need to miss the rest of the season. But Green Bay is talking to the NFL to see if there's a chance Lloyd can still play later in the year, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN.

Even if the league agrees to the Packers' request, Lloyd's rookie season has not panned out how the team has hoped. Not all is lost in the running back room, as Josh Jacobs has gained 762 yards and scored three touchdowns. But Lloyd was expected to be a fiery counterpart and explosive part of Green Bay's run game. Instead, he has gained just 15 yards on six touches.

After what had been a promising week for MarShawn Lloyd has now ended in mystery. Once the Packers have a better understanding of his timeline, they can craft a better injury plan. However, another multi-week absence would spell doom for both Lloyd and Green Bay. Alongside a clean bill of health, the Packers will hope the NFL shows some leniency based on the circumstances around Lloyd's new injury.