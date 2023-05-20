My name is Owen Crisafulli, and I recently received my Masters in Business Administration from Nichols College. Previously, I obtained my Bachelor's degree in Sport Management, and for awhile I ran my own sports website. Sports are my passion, and I thoroughly enjoy writing about my thoughts and opinions that are related to the game. I have been a lifelong fan of the major professional teams in Boston, and love discussing all topics surrounding those teams.

The 2023 season will see the Green Bay Packers fielding a very different offense than we are used to seeing. Aaron Rodgers is no longer on the team after getting traded to the New York Jets, meaning that Jordan Love will be taking over under center. While that is a massive change, the good news is that the running back room of Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon will be returning for the upcoming season.

The 2022 season wasn’t a great one for Green Bay’s offense as a whole, and Dillon, Green Bay’s secondary running back behind Jones, was a part of those struggles. Dillon still had a strong season (186 CAR, 770 YDS, 7 TD, 28 REC, 206 YDS) but was consistently outplayed by Jones, and lost playing time as a result. Dillon will be looking to bounce back in 2023, and it looks like he isn’t the only one expecting such a change in fortunes, as Green Bay’s running backs coach Ben Sirmans has already made it clear he’s looking for more consistency from Dillon.

“This wasn’t the type of year and expectations that, not only he had for himself but from what I had for him and what others in this building had for him. I think that he’s the type of person, at least from what he’s shown me, that he’s going to respond to that challenge and come out and have a much more productive year. And you saw a lot of great things in spurts, but that was just the problem, it was just in spurts. It wasn’t consistent, and that’s what our goal is.” – Ben Sirmans, NFL.com

It’s going to be tough for Dillon to truly stand out while playing behind Jones, but it’s clear Green Bay is looking for him to step up like he did in 2021. It’s going to be important for Dillon to play at a much higher level with Love under center now, and whether or not he can put together a stronger season for the Packers in 2023 could determine the fate of their offense.