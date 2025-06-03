The Green Bay Packers revealed they have released one of their wide receivers following an injury at one of their OTAs. That player was Jadon Janke.

The Packers announced their decision to cut the young receiver on Monday, less than three weeks after signing him. Janke suffered the injury during the OTAs, which prompted the team to release him.

Janke entered the NFL in 2024, joining the Houston Texans as an undrafted free agent. They released him during training camp as he spent the rest of camp with the Miami Dolphins before they cut him as well.

Janke came out of South Dakota State University, where he shined as one of their top receivers. He played in 68 games for the Jackrabbits (2018-23), recording 170 receptions for 2,800 yards (16.5 avg.) and 29 touchdowns. He also carried the ball four times for 18 yards and a score, returned 23 kickoffs for 446 yards (19.4 avg.) and recorded 183 yards with a touchdown on 16 punt returns (11.4 avg.).

What's next for Packers after cutting Jadon Janke

Article Continues Below

It's tough news for Jadon Janke to get from the Packers, especially after having a solid collegiate career. Luckily for him, he's still young at age 25, which will allow him to get attention from other NFL squads.

In the meantime, head coach Matt LaFleur and the Packers will continue progressing through their OTAs in preparation for the 2025 season. LaFleur would enter his seventh season as a head coach in the NFL, all of them being with Green Bay.

LaFleur and the Packers are coming off a solid 11-6 display in the 2024 season. They secured a playoff berth as they competed against the Philadelphia Eagles before losing 22-10 in the NFC Wild Card round. The Eagles went on to win Super Bowl 59.

Green Bay hasn't returned to the NFC Championship game since the 2020 season, LaFleur's second with the organization. As for the Super Bowl, they haven't been there since the 2010 campaign. Aside from division titles, the franchise hasn't seen championship hardware in 15 years, making it a huge goal for LaFleur to accomplish in his stint as the team's head coach.