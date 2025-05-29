May 28, 2025 at 10:53 PM ET

The Green Bay Packers got a much-needed dose of optimism during OTAs this week regarding Christian Watson. Speaking to media after Wednesday’s workout, head coach Matt LaFleur gave a promising update on the wide receiver, who continues to recover from an ACL tear suffered in the Packers’ season finale.

In a report by Zach Kruse of Packers Wire, LaFleur expressed confidence in Watson’s progress so far.

“Christian is doing outstanding. I would say he's ahead of schedule.”

The update is sure to give fans hope. ACL recoveries typically require 8–12 months, and with Watson injured in early January, a return before October is considered optimistic. But this early progress suggests Watson could be ahead of that curve.

The injury was a significant setback for the Packers' offense late in the 2024 season. Yet just five months later, Watson was back on the field for stretching drills before transitioning to the rehab group. His presence in uniform — rather than on the sideline — was an encouraging sign that his recovery is trending in the right direction.

Watson’s on-field potential has never been in doubt. He averaged an impressive 21.4 yards per reception last season, even in a limited role, and has totaled 14 touchdowns through the first 38 games of his career — a strong early résumé for any young receiver. As Packers OTA news continues to develop, Watson remains one of the most closely monitored and anticipated players in Green Bay’s camp, especially given his importance to the team’s offensive identity.

LaFleur and the medical staff won’t rush his return, but if Watson stays ahead of schedule, he could become a major contributor by midseason. With his game-breaking speed and field-stretching ability, Watson will be key to unlocking Jordan Love’s deep passing game and explosive-play potential.

For now, the signs are promising — and that’s more than most Packers fans could have hoped for in May.