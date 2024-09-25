Former Green Bay Packers' Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre revealed during his testimony before Congress that he was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease. Afterward, Favre took to social media to show gratitude to his fans, well-wishers and to thank God for the blessings in his life.

“First, I want to thank God for all He has done in my life. Next, thanks to Congress for giving me the platform to discuss a much needed TANF reform. As you know, I was recently diagnosed w/ Parkinson’s which has been an ordeal. My wife, family, and friends have been supportive and I want to thank them for being there for me. To my fans and those wishing well — thank you all for the love.🙏”

Favre's testimony to the Ways and Means Committee is part of a congressional hearing on federal welfare reform. As pointed out by A.J. Perez of Front Office Sports, Favre was attempting to highlight a lack of oversight.

“Favre’s testimony before the House Ways and Means Committee hearing focused on the need for “guardrails” when it comes to dispersing Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) funds—about $8 million of which went to Favre himself, a volleyball stadium at his alma mater, and to a drug company he backed.”

Favre has not been criminally charged with a crime.

What did former Packers' star Brett Favre do?

Favre is accused of lobbying the use of Mississippi TANF funds to directly fund the University of Southern Mississippi Athletic Foundation to pay for the construction of a volleyball center.

“I wanted to help my alma mater and benefit the community,” Favre told Congress. “Southern Miss introduced me to the nonprofit to see if they could help with funding. I had no way of knowing that there was anything wrong with how the state funded the project, especially since it was publicly approved by many state agencies and multiple attorneys including the Attorney General.

“Sadly, I also lost my investment in a company that I believed was developing a breakthrough concussion drug I thought would help others,” Favre said during the House hearing on Tuesday “As I’m sure you’ll understand, while it’s too late for me — I’ve recently been diagnosed with Parkinson’s — this is also a cause dear to my heart. Recently, the doctor running the company pleaded guilty to taking TANF money for his own use.”

Favre has been named as a defendant in a lawsuit filed by the Mississippi Department of Human Services, which seeks to recover $90 million in illegally spent TANF funds.