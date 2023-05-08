Colin Gallant has been writing about sports since covering the local high school teams as a freshman in Ontario, Canada over a decade ago. He has a Masters degree in journalism, a passion for all sports, especially hockey, and a laser focus on winning more fantasy championships. He joined ClutchPoints in 2022.

It was very clear for quite a while this offseason that Aaron Rodgers was target No. 1 for the New York Jets, but they also had their eye on two other high-tier quarterbacks during the process — both Los Angeles Chargers QB Matthew Stafford and Baltimore Ravens signal caller Lamar Jackson were considered ‘Tier 1′ players who would help the Jets compete for a Super Bowl, according to SNY’s Connor Hughes.

“There were few in that first tier. Rodgers was there. So too was Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson and LA’s Matthew Stafford,” wrote Hughes on Monday. “The Jets studied the latter two, but it wasn’t long before it became clear Jackson wasn’t leaving the Ravens and the Rams recommitted to Stafford. Even still, though, Rodgers was among those who fascinated New York the most.”

Although New York knew that Rodgers was older than the other two QBs mentioned, at 39-years-old in December, and was coming off a down year, that he could return to his elite self after recovering from a thumb injury suffered in Week 5 against the New York Giants.

“But, get him healthy? Keep him upright? Give him proven receivers? The Jets were hellbent in their conviction he’d compete for a fifth Most Valuable Player award,” Hughes continued. “Put that caliber of player on their roster, and, overnight, they’d become a team capable of not just competing, but winning a Super Bowl.

“That’s why any pursuit of Rodgers was less about his ability, and more about how realistic acquiring him was. There were so, so many variables at play — all of which threatened to derail an acquisition at various points this offseason.”

After all the variables had been nailed down, Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst told the Jets’ brass that NYC was a possible landing spot for Rodgers if he decided to keep playing football.

Fast forward a few months and the saga was finally completed, with Aaron Rodgers taking his talents, and Super Bowl aspirations, to New York.