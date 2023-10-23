Sunday was not a very good day for Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers. After all, they just suffered their third loss in a row, and it came via a defeat at the hands of the lowly Denver Broncos, who only had a win entering Week 7 of the 2023 NFL regular season. Falling prey to the Broncos showed Green Bay that there is still ways to go before it can become a serious Super Bowl contender again.

“We all know it's ups and downs, but I think everyone's very frustrated, Jordan Love told reporters, including Ryan Wood of USA Today, during the postgame press conference. “We've got to find a way to win. Got to find a way to win these games. We've been put in this position multiple times where it comes down to offense have to go win the game, and we have not capitalized on that. So we've got to find a way, just that margin of error, and we are not capitalizing on these end-of-game situations. I think going forward, I think the situations are going to keep coming, keep being there until we find a way to capitalize and go win.”

Jordan Love and the Packers had a slow start to the Broncos game. They were scoreless in the entire first half and trailed Denver at the half by nine points. Green Bay made a comeback attempt in the second half but that ultimately fell short, with Love getting intercepted by P.J. Locke during the Packers' final drive of the game.

Going from Aaron Rodgers and Jordan Love is a transition that is not going so smoothly for the Packers, though, it's also one that many had already seen long ago. Nevertheless, Love is being given the chance by Green Bay to prove himself as the long-term answer under center for the Packers, who are set to face the Minnesota Vikings in Week 8 at home.