A Packers reporter revealed an alarming stat involving Jaire Alexander, David Bakhtiari and others that will better explain the 3-6 record

The post-Aaron Rodgers era was always going to be a daunting one for Green Bay Packers fans, but there was reason to believe that a talented roster could help soften the blow and be enough to compete for an NFC Wild Card slot. Through nine games of the 2023-24 season, that positive outlook is difficult to envision.

There are multiple reasons as to why this transition year has gone so turbulently (3-6 record), but a Packers reporter effectively spelled out the root of the problem.

“The five players on the Packers to make a Pro Bowl — David Bakhtiari, Elgton Jenkins, Aaron Jones, Kenny Clark and Jaire Alexander — have missed a combined 17 full games due to injury, while starters Quay Walker, Darnell Savage Jr., Rudy Ford, De’Vondre Campbell and Christian Watson have missed a combined 12,” Matt Schneidman of The Athletic posted on X.



Absolutely brutal. While fans are well-aware of the hardship that has plagued their team this season, it is still startling to see the actual attendance rate of many of Green Bay's most important players. In order to take the pressure off quarterback Jordan Love, these guys need to be producing on the field.

His concerning 58.7 completion percentage and poor touchdown-interception ratio (14-10) are by no means completely justified by this revelation, but one can see why this team is floundering almost every week. Injuries ravage a good team- just look at what happened to the Cincinnati Bengals in the early goings.

The impact is even more devastating for a shaky team like the Packers, who are adjusting to life without a Hall of Fame quarterback for the first time in over 30 years. Hopefully, they will be closer to full strength when the Los Angeles Chargers (4-5) come into town on Sunday afternoon.