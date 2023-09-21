Christian Watson did not practice Thursday, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports. Watson not practicing raised eyebrows since he's missed the past two weeks due to a hamstring injury. Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur eased concern while speaking to the media after Thursday's practice, per Rob Demovsky of ESPN.

“Christian Watson did not have a setback with his hamstring injury, according to Matt LaFleur. ‘He ran two days in a row and gave him a day of rest, and we’ll see how he feels tomorrow.' Aaron Jones was limited in his return to practice,” Demovsky reported.

For insight on the Packers' Week 3 matchup against the Saints, listen below:

Packers: Christian Watson remains questionable for Week 3

Watson was trending in a positive direction Wednesday, as he participated in practice. Regardless of the reasoning for Watson missing Thursday's practice, his absence is not ideal for a potential start in Week 3.

That said, there is still certainly a chance Watson makes his debut in Week 3 against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. It is appearing as if Watson may be a gametime decision though.

Green Bay is 1-1 on the season up to this point. Their passing attack will benefit once Watson returns. Many people around the league projected a true breakout season for the receiver in 2023, and that could still happen if injuries do not continue to plague him.

The Packers will try to climb back over the .500 mark on Sunday in what projects to be a competitive contest. We will provide updates on Christian Watson's injury status as they are made available.