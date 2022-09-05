The Green Bay Packers missed David Bakhtiari terribly last season as the two-time All-Pro offensive tackle missed all but one game of the campaign due to a major knee injury. The 30-year-old went under the knife again during the offseason, which happened to be his third surgery since he tore his left ACL back in 2020.

At this point, however, it sounds like Bakhtiari is ready to go. The Packers star himself provided a timely update on his current injury status ahead of Green Bay’s Week 1 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings on September 11th. According to Bakhtiari, he’s on track to suit up for his team’s season-opener (h/t Rob Demovsky of ESPN):

“Yeah, I mean, I’m on the active [roster] just like anyone else,” Bakhtiari said.

While the three-time Pro Bowl OT missed the entirety of the Packers’ camp this summer, he has been a regular participant in practice since the offseason started. In fact, Bakhtiari has been taking part in 11-on-11 drills over the past several practice sessions.

It wouldn’t be surprising if the Packers try and ease David Bakhtiari back into action considering how he’s coming off a major knee injury. However, in his mind, the former Colorado standout is confident that he should be able to reclaim top form again sooner rather than later