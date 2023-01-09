By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Green Bay Packers’ offensive tackle David Bakhtiari endured an injury-plagued 2022 campaign. He shared a strong message for 2023 following Green Bay’s recent elimination, per Ryan Wood.

“I had three surgeries on my knee in 18 months. So a lot of that is just getting time to let things heal, and then also just growing muscle so I can protect my knee and also compete with the surfaces, with the pressures, with the strength,” David Bakhtiari said. “Going into the season, I look at the offseason as putting on your armor, and then going through the season you get deteriorated throughout the year. So I don’t have a chance to put on my armor, I’m kind of going into war unprotected.”

Bakhtiari is regarded as one of the better offensive lineman in the game when healthy. He’s played a pivotal role in Aaron Rodgers and the Packers’ offensive success during his tenure in Green Bay.

David Bakhtiari then revealed why he’s optimistic for the 2023 season.

“So thankfully did a really good job of talking with the training room, strength staff, and then even bringing people in from the outside, making sure I can get myself to grow because football is not in any rehab that you do coming off of surgery.”

The Packers and David Bakhtiari are hoping to bounce back next year. They narrowly missed the postseason with their Week 18 defeat at the hands of the Detroit Lions. Bakhtiari may be in store for a strong performance next season as a result of a healthy offseason.