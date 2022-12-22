By Dan Fappiano · 2 min read

After missing all but one game last season due to a knee injury, Green Bay Packers’ offensive lineman David Bakhtiari has been limited to just nine in 2022. His latest setback was an emergency appendectomy. But it’s a setback Bakhtiari doesn’t see himself missing much more time from.

Bakhtiari underwent his appendectomy prior to Week 13. He has been out ever since. As the Packers enter their Week 16 matchup with Dolphins, Green Bay’s long-time offensive lineman spoke about his appendectomy and his plan for the rest of the season.

First reported by USA Today’s Ryan Wood, Bakhtiari said he started feeling abdominal pains on Thursday night before the Packers’ contest against Chicago. He said there were no other issues, but he still decided to get it checked out. Bakhtiari’s scans showed that his appendix was days away from rupturing and that the surgery came just in time.

Despite the scary circumstance of his injury, Bakhtiari said he is still hoping to return this season. While there is no timetable for his return, Bakhtiari said he has felt much better after spending a few weeks away from the field.

David Bakhtiari returned to the field in Week 3 this season. He still spent plenty of time on the injury report as he made his way back from a torn ACL. Despite all of his injury troubles, Bakhtiari still received a solid grade of 82. 1 from Pro Football Focus.

In Week 15, Packers’ quarterback Aaron Rodgers was sacked three times. However, Green Bay still defeated the Los Angeles Rams 24-12. At 6-8, the Packers have an outside shot of making a run to the playoffs. Even with his recent appendectomy, it looks like Bakhtiari doesn’t want to miss that opportunity.