Elgton Jenkins addresses rumor that practice absence was contract related

Green Bay Packers offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins was notably absent during the team’s practice on Sunday, leading some to speculate that his non-appearance might be related to his contract situation. However, that apparently was not the case, according to Elgton Jenkins himself.

Via Matt Schneidman of The Athletic:

“Elgton Jenkins initially declined an interview today. He then came up to me, @RobDemovsky & @jasonjwilde and asked what we wanted to know. Asked if his absence yesterday had to do with his contract, he said no. Also said it wasn’t related to the new brace on his left shoulder.”

There’s probably not much to gain for Elgton Jenkins if he said he did not practice on the field Sunday because of his contract, so whether that’s the truth or not, it was probably best for him to keep quiet about it for now. What’s undeniable is that he is entering the final year of his current contract. Elgton Jenkins signed a four-year deal worth $6.46 million with the Packers back in 2019 and proceeded to earn Pro Bowl honors during the second year of that deal. However, it was not as rosy for Jenkins in the 2021 NFL season in which he appeared in just eight games due to an ACL tear he sustained during a Week 11 game against the Vikings.

The hope for now for the Packers is that Elgton Jenkins will be there on the field to help protect Aaron Rodgers in the pocket when Green Bay opens its 2022 NFL campaign on the road against the Vikings on Sept. 11.