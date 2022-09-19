Packers use Aaron Rodgers’ psychedelic ayahuasca touchdown celebration

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers opened up over the offseason about his use of ayahuasca, a psychedelic drink. The drink seemed to provide inspiration to the entire team on Sunday night.

With the Packers up 17-7 late in the second quarter, Rodgers fired a strike to Allen Lazard for a touchdown. After the score, Lazard acted as if he was pouring drinks for his teammates. The Packers who received these “drinks” fell to the ground in an exaggerated show.

Many on the internet believed the show was linked to ayahuasca. Rodgers himself seemed in on the joke, shaking his arms as he approached Lazard during the celebration.

The future Hall of Fame quarterback spoke about his use of the drink during the offseason. Specifically, he mentioned a retreat he went on prior to the 2020 season that he believes contributed to his success during that season.

“I don’t think it’s a coincidence,” the Packers quarterback said on the Aubrey Marcus podcast in August. “I don’t really believe in coincidences at this point. It’s the universe bringing things to happen when they’re supposed to happen.”

Ayahuasca originates from South America, where Rodgers’ retreat was held. It has no approved medicinal use in the United States. The NFL publicly stated through a spokesperson in August the drink does not violate the league’s drug policy.

Many people in the football world may have poked fun at Rodgers’ use of the drink. However, it seems as if the Packers quarterback has a good sense of humor about it all if the touchdown celebration is any indication.