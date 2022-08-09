Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers recently opened up about his use of a hallucinogenic drink that he credits for recent success. The Packers star received the all-clear from the NFL to continue his use on Monday.

NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said Monday that the use of this drink would not violate the NFL’s drug policies. Packers head coach Matt LaFleur told reporters he hadn’t thought of the issue much when asked.

Rodgers appeared on the Aubrey Marcus Podcast on August 3 where he discussed his use of ayahuasca. Ayahuasca is a reddish-brown drink containing the active chemical dimethyltryptamine, or DMT.

The drink has no approved medicinal use in the United States. The Drug Enforcement Agency classifies it as a Schedule I drug. Marijuana and heroin are among the other drugs classified as Schedule I substances.

The drink originates from South America. The Packers star said on the podcast that went on a retreat to Peru in 2020, and believes the drink contributed to his following success.

“I don’t think it’s a coincidence,” Rodgers said during the podcast. “I don’t really believe in coincidences at this point. It’s the universe bringing things to happen when they’re supposed to happen.”

According to the Packers star, the retreat “set me on my course to be able to go back in to my job and have a different perspective on things. To be way more free at work, as a leader, as a teammate, as a friend, as a lover. I really feel like that experience paved the way for me to have the best season of my career (in 2020).”

Regardless of how the drink affects him, he has the go-ahead to continue using it moving forward. We will see if Rodgers can continue his high level of play this upcoming season.