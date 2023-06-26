The Green Bay Packers are moving on without Aaron Rodgers this upcoming season after trading him to the New York Jets, and veteran offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins says the team will miss Rodgers in the locker room.

“Just his presence in the locker room and the things that he brings to the game, the experience, all the stories that he had to tell and all that, he's gonna be missed in our locker room, for sure,” Elgton Jenkins said on Good Morning Football, according to Nick Shook.

Despite Aaron Rodgers departing for the Jets, Jenkins is one of many within the Packers who believe in Jordan Love to step in as the team's starter, based on how he carried himself in prior seasons as the backup quarterback.

“When he first got in the league, he wasn't our starter, but the way that he walked around the locker room, the way that he approached the game, he always approached every game as a starter,” Jenkins said of Jordan Love, via Shook. “So we know that he's a good player and just ready to go on Sunday or whenever we play. In OTAs, I've seen a lot of good things from Jordan, a lot of leadership — he stepped up as a leader a lot — so I'm very excited for his future and ready to play with him.”

Jenkins said the Packers believe they can compete for the NFC North this season. It will not be easy with the Vikings, Lions and Bears all feeling like they could compete as well. Regardless, the Packers are confident going into this season.