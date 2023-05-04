Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love has an opportunity to receive up to $24.8 million in 2023 and 2024 in his new contract extension, according to SI.com’s Albert Breer.

Breer said Love, who is expected to start this season, has an $8,788,655 signing bonus and is guaranteed $15.3 million over the next two seasons. Love can also earn $9 million in escalators based on his 2023 performance.

Here are the escalators—maxing out at $9 million—on Packers QB Jordan Love's 1-year extension. These are for 2023 only, and anything he earns below will be added to his base salary for 2024. Pretty fair deal, all the way around. https://t.co/ohZ9kNl1O9 pic.twitter.com/JWfYhLxIOG — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) May 4, 2023

Love, who has started one game in his three-year NFL career, has a minimum base salary for the 2023 season. However, that salary is guaranteed.

Love will also receive money through the signing bonus, which provides a raise of $7 million, according to Yahoo!.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The deal seems to benefit Love and the Packers. Love will get more guaranteed money and have a chance to out-perform the value of a fifth-year option with escalators. Meanwhile, the Packers have a financially beneficial way to evaluate Love as a starter in a two-year span.

Love, who has completed 50-of-83 passes (60.2 percent) for 606 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions in 10 games played, is expected to be the team’s starter after four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers was traded to the New York Jets this offseason.

Love was drafted out of Utah State with the No. 26 overall pick in the first round of the NFL Draft. He was a Second-Team All-Mountain West conference pick in 2018, throwing for 3,567 yards and 32 touchdowns against six interceptions while leading the Aggies to an 11-2 record and a New Mexico Bowl win. Love was the MVP of the game, completing 21-of-43 passes for 359 yards and four touchdowns in a 52-13 win over North Texas.

Love’s 2019 season was not as impressive. He completed 61.9 percent of his passes for 3,402 yards and 20 touchdowns against 17 interceptions. However, he had a career-best 81 rushes for 175 yards.

Jordan Love was still selected in the first round and has a chance to perform this NFL season.