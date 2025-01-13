The Green Bay Packers playoff run ended early after losing to the Philadelphia Eagles in the Wild Card round 22-10. Injuries hampered the Packers late in the season, and one of them was to Jaire Alexander, who was ruled out for the remainder of the season ahead of the playoffs.

Now, it's time to put Alexander's future with the Packers on notice after he gave them the cold shoulder during media availability, according to reporter Kelly Hallinan.

“When Jaire Alexander was asked to speak with the media at locker room cleanout, he declined, saying he doesn’t even know if he is going to be here next year,” Hallinan wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “Said he didn’t have anything good to say so definitely wasn’t going to talk.”

It's hard to know what Alexander may be so frustrated about. Maybe it's because he wasn't able to help his team during the playoffs because of his injury, or the uncertainty of his future with the Packers was settling in as he was cleaning out his locker. Either way, it will be an interesting offseason for the Packers and Alexander and if they plan to keep him on the team.

What does future hold for Jaire Alexander and the Packers?

Jaire Alexander is one of the best cornerbacks in the league when he's healthy, and it was hard for him to do that this season. He didn't play in the final seven games of the season because of a sprained PCL that he suffered against the Jacksonville Jaguars. He tried to come back after the Packers' bye week against the Chicago Bears but reaggravated the injury and was put on injured reserve.

Alexander has missed 21 games in the past two seasons after signing a deal in 2022 that made him the highest-paid cornerback in the league at the time.

Some would also say that Alexander has some behavioral issues after he was suspended for one game last year for participating in the coin toss when he wasn't a team captain. With all of these variables in place, there's a chance that the Packers could look to move on Alexander, either by cutting or trading him. It may be a tough decision, especially taking into account that Alexander is still one of the better players in the league at his position and he's still young.

Any team would be willing to take Alexander, but the ball is in the Packers' court on whether he'll be available.