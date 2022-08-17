Packers add another weapon for Aaron Rodgers with waiver claim

The Green Bay Packers have added another pass-catcher as the regular season fast approaches. Just don’t expect him to fill the massive left by superstar wideout Davante Adams.

According to ESPN’s Field Yates, Green Bay scooped up wide receiver Travis Fulgham off the waiver wire on Wednesday.

Fulgham was released on Tuesday by the Denver Broncos in their latest round of roster cuts. He’d previously signed with Denver on December 15th, joining the practice squad.

A 2019 sixth-round pick of the Detroit Lions, Fulgham has struggled to find his niche in the NFL since making the leap from Old Dominion, which competes in the FCS. He actually has previous experience with the Packers, though, signing with the green and gold in August 2020 after being cut by the Lions leading up to his sophomore season. Fulgham was waived less than a week later, then caught on with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Despite playing 13 games with Philadelphia in 2020, finishing with 38 catches for 539 yards and four scores, Fulgham was released by the Eagles the following exhibition season, quickly reverting to the practice squad. He was on the move again midway through last season, opting for a practice squad spot with the Miami Dolphins after Philadelphia released him.

At 6’2, 215 pounds, Fulgham has good size for the position, making him a potentially good fit catching passes from superstar quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Green Bay hasn’t made the type of major splash to offset Adams’ absence since trading the All-Pro wideout to the Las Vegas Raiders in March, instead signing multiple journeyman and drafting small-school prospect Christian Watson at the top of the second round.

The Packers, 0-1 in the preseason, continue exhibition action on Friday against the New Orleans Saints.