The Green Bay Packers have placed rookie running back MarShawn Lloyd on the non-football illness list due to appendicitis, as reported by NFL Insider Ian Rapoport. This move allows the Packers to temporarily fill his roster spot while retaining the option to reinstate him later in the season.

Lloyd, a 2024 third-round draft pick, had only recently been activated from injured reserve on Monday. However, head coach Matt LaFleur revealed last Friday that Lloyd was dealing with appendicitis, forcing the promising rookie to the sidelines indefinitely. Lloyd had already been recovering from an ankle injury sustained in Week 2 against the Indianapolis Colts.

The setback is a tough break for Lloyd, who showed significant promise during his college career at USC. In his final season, Lloyd rushed for 820 yards and nine touchdowns, establishing himself as a versatile and dynamic playmaker. His transition to the NFL has been hampered by injuries, delaying his opportunity to contribute to Green Bay's offense.

The Packers are currently 7-3 following a nail-biting 20-19 victory over the Chicago Bears in Week 11. The team relied on strong defensive play and timely offensive drives to edge their division rival. Despite their winning record, Green Bay sits third in the competitive NFC North, trailing the Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings. With playoff positioning at stake, every game carries heightened importance as the team looks to maintain momentum.

Green Bay now shifts its focus to a Week 12 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers. The 49ers, currently 5-5, have faced their share of struggles this season, giving the Packers an opportunity to capitalize. However, the absence of Lloyd further tests the team’s depth at running back, putting additional pressure on the current rotation to maintain productivity on the ground.

While Lloyd’s availability for the rest of the season remains uncertain, the Packers are optimistic about his recovery. His eventual return could provide a boost to the offense, which is looking to remain competitive in a tightly contested NFC playoff race. Until then, Green Bay will need to rely on a next-man-up mentality to sustain their push for postseason success.