Head coach Matt LaFleur and the Green Bay Packers are currently in the midst of what figures to be a highly important offseason for the future direction of the franchise following a 2023 NFL season where they defied expectations and won a playoff game. The Packers started off shaky in 2023, but LaFleur and quarterback Jordan Love helped guide the team into the postseason, where they shockingly destroyed the Dallas Cowboys and then narrowly lost to the San Francisco 49ers in the divisional round.
Now, the team is in the midst of the firestorm that is the NFL free agency, and although they recently parted ways with RB Aaron Jones, the team is making sure to keep at least some of its foundation in place, including a key member of its special teams unit.
“The Packers are bringing back their All-Pro returner, signing Keisean Nixon back to a 3-year, $18M deal that can go to $19.2M max. One of their priorities,” reported NFL insider Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network on X, formerly Twitter.
Keisean Nixon indeed established himself as one of the elite return men in all of football this past season, consistently helping out Jordan Love and the offense by putting the Packers in good starting field positions with his dexterity and speed.
It remains to be seen what other moves Green Bay will do this free agency. Nonetheless, another event to keep an eye on is the NFL Draft, where the Packers will look to continue to restructure their roster around a burgeoning superstar in Love.