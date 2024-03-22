The Green Bay Packers are reloading after a solid 2023-24 season run. After some decisive NFL free agency signings, the Packers have made another splash with key special teams member Eric Wilson.
Wilson announced that he is re-signing with Green Bay on his Instagram page, per Matt Schneidman. The 29-year-old has been integral in the Packers' special teams' attack for two years.
Packers retain key supportive piece in Eric Wilson
Eric Wilson started his NFL career with the Minnesota Vikings in 2017. The former Cincinnati Bearcats standout got off to a slow start in his rookie season, but he steadily improved and became a defensive asset.
During the 2018-19 season, Wilson amassed 41 total tackles and two sacks in 16 games. Then, he jumped to 62 tackles and a career-high three sacks in 2019-20. What followed after was Wilson's most productive season.
In 2020-21, he totaled a career-high 122 tackles, three sacks, one forced fumble, and three interceptions. Wilson then departed the Vikings and spent the 2021-122 season split between the Philadelphia Eagles and Houston Texans.
Afterward, he landed a spot with the Packers, where he established himself as a valuable special teams asset. In 2022-23, Wilson garnered 17 total tackles and one sack and comes off a 2023-24 season of 31 tackles. He looks to provide additional support to a Green Bay team looking to take another jump.
Green Bay is bracing for another NFC leap
The Packers finished the 23-24 season with a 9-8 record and squeezed into the playoffs as an NFC Wild Card. With Jordan Love at the helm, Green Bay stunningly beat Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys 49-32 in the first round.
Green Bay then advanced to face the San Francisco 49ers in the Divisional Round and had an early lead on the squad. Unfortunately, Brock Purdy and Christian McCaffrey came alive in the second half and led the 49ers to a 24-21 victory.
Nevertheless, the Packers have many reasons to be excited for the future.
Jordan Love solidified himself as a worthy Aaron Rodgers heir after his stellar year of production. The 25-year-old threw for 4,159 yards (seventh in the NFL), 32 touchdowns (second), and boasted a QBR (ninth) of 62.1.
Love helped the Packers break through the ceiling analysts put on them at the beginning of the season. If he continues to play the way he did in 2023-24, Green Bay's offense has a chance to rank toward the top of the NFC.
Speaking of which, the Packers will have to bring their best game to overcome the competition in the conference.
Fearsome adversaries
The Packers' 2o24 Divisional Round foe reigns atop the NFC. The 49ers went through the entire conference and advanced to Super Bowl 58. However, they were beaten 25-22 by Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.
Still, the 49ers return some of the top offensive and defensive talent in the league and will be tough to beat. They are not the only ones Green Bay has to worry about.
The Detroit Lions are planning another ascent to the top of the NFC after advancing to the conference championship in 2024. Jordan Love has steep competition with Jared Goff, who boasted top-five passing yards and TDs rankings during the regular season.
All in all, it will be interesting to see how Green Bay handles the rest of the 2024 NFL free agency period and offseason amid their endeavors.