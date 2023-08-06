The Green Bay Packers have trimmed down the quarterback room behind Jordan Love, releasing QB Danny Etling, according to Packers.com.

With Jordan Love's emergence as the starting quarterback following the departure of Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets, the Packers had four quarterbacks on the roster going into training camp: Love, Etling, Sean Clifford, and Alex McGough.

Clifford, who played at Penn State, was selected in the fifth round by the Packers in this year's draft with the No. 149 overall pick.

McGough, who was the 2023 USFL league MVP and champion with the Birmingham Stallions, was signed prior to training camp to provide competition behind Love.

That left Etling, 29, as the odd man out for the Packers. Etling has never completed a pass in an NFL regular-season game but had previously played in the preseason with the New England Patriots, and in three games last preseason with the Packers. In 3 preseason appearances in 2022, Etling went 17-for-22 for 220 yards and a touchdown.

Etling played college football at Purdue and LSU and was selected in the seventh round of the 2018 NFL Draft by the Patriots.

The battle to become Jordan Love's backup will most likely be won during preseason. Packers GM Brian Gutekunst recently remarked that the preseason games will reveal more about Love. It's safe to assume that the same can be expected of the quarterbacks behind him.

Packers GM Brian Gutekunst on what he’s taken from Jordan Love’s first week or so of camp: “Not much,” he said with a chuckle. “He’s done a really nice job. Just like last year, the defense kinda had the offense early.” Said joint practices, preseason games will tell much more. pic.twitter.com/GlRuAOyv3Z — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) August 4, 2023

The Packers clearly believe in Love, as the relatively untested competition behind him on the depth chart shows. The Packers could have opted to keep a veteran QB like Danny Etling, or sign one elsewhere, but instead appear to be content to roll with Clifford and McGough behind Love.