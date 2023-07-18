The Green Bay Packers are beginning a new chapter after Aaron Rodgers got traded to the New York Jets. Finally, after a long wait, Jordan Love gets his shot as the Packers starting quarterback, and expectations are everywhere for the former first-round draft choice.

Now, the Packers have added some extra quarterback insurance, signing USFL MVP Alex McGough to a deal after an impressive workout, per Aaron Wilson of KPRC2.

‘Packers intend to sign @USFL MVP quarterback Alex McGough @USFLStallions a two time champion and athletic dual threat previously with #Texans #Seahawks #Jaguars following a successful workout, per league sources @KPRC2′

McGough came into the NFL with the Seattle Seahawks as a 7th-round draft choice in the 2018 draft and has bounced around since. He spent a brief stint with the Jacksonville Jaguars before going to the Houston Texans and then ending back in Seattle. After that, he moved to the USFL, where he made himself known with the Birmingham Stallions.

McGough finished the season throwing for 2,104 yards (3rd in the USFL), 20 touchdowns (1st) and 403 rushing yards with five touchdowns and was named the USFL MVP. Now, the 27-year-old is headed for a Packers deal after impressing in his workout.

Jordan Love is entrenched as the team's starter, but the QB room after that is a bit of a question mark. The other signal-callers on the roster are Danny Etling and rookie Sean Clifford from Penn State, so McGough has a chance to earn a spot on the 53-man roster. If he does, it will be yet another inspiring story of a USFL player making his way to the NFL, which has happened a few times this offseason.