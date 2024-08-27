The Green Bay Packers have waived wide receiver Jalen Wayne, cousin of NFL legend Reggie Wayne, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Jalen Wayne signed with the Packers on July 19, just days before the start of training camp, and wore jersey No. 2, but he didn’t record any receptions in Green Bay's preseason finale against the Cleveland Browns.

An undrafted free agent in 2023, Wayne has had a transient NFL career, previously joining training camps with the Buffalo Bills and the Browns. While with the Bills, Wayne was notably given jersey No. 87, a nod to the number worn by his famous cousin during his prolific NFL career.

End of the Line in Green Bay as Packers release Jalen Wayne

Jalen Wayne's journey in professional football included a brief stint in the Canadian Football League (CFL), where he signed with the Montreal Alouettes in January. The Alouettes, who are the defending CFL champions, released him in June due to a surplus of talent at the receiver position.

In his collegiate career at South Alabama, Wayne had a modest start, catching only eight passes for 115 yards during his first three seasons. However, he made significant strides in his performance in the subsequent seasons, securing 144 passes for a total of 1,863 yards during his final three years, showcasing his potential as a capable receiver.

Despite showing promise in college and having an NFL lineage, Wayne has faced brief and unsteady tenures in his professional career, highlighting the challenges of securing a spot in the NFL. The Packers' decision to release him marks another chapter in his ongoing quest for a stable position in professional football.

The Packers have not publicly commented on the specifics of the decision to waive Wayne. However, the move comes as NFL teams make final roster cuts ahead of the regular season. Wayne's inability to make a notable impact during the preseason games likely influenced the Packers' decision as they refine their squad to build a competitive team for the upcoming season.