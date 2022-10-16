Packers defense gets huge boost ahead of Week 6 clash vs. Jets

The Green Bay Packers haven’t had the start to their season they would have liked to have on either side of the ball, and heading into Week 6, it’s beginning to become a bit of a concern. Luckily, it looks like their defense isn’t going to be as shorthanded as they initially feared, as star pass rusher Rashan Gary has received a positive injury update right before the game.

Gary has been questionable leading up to this game with a toe injury, but his practice status throughout the week made it seem like he had a shot at suiting up against the New York Jets. That appears to have been the correct assumption, as Gary has been listed as active for this game, and will work on slowing down the Jets offense after they scored 40 points against the Miami Dolphins in Week 5.

#Packers OLB Rashan Gary, who was listed as questionable with a toe injury, is active today, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 16, 2022

This is great news for the Packers, as Gary has been their best pass rusher to start the season. Gary has racked up five sacks in five games so far, and that total may have to increase if Green Bay intends on quieting an up-and-coming New York offense. Considering Green Bay’s defensive struggles to start the season, Gary’s presence can’t be overlooked here.

Whether Gary is 100 percent healthy remains to be seen, but his presence will at least force the Jets offensive line to keep an eye on him throughout the game. The Packers are looking for a big bounce back outing after a disappointing result in Week 5 against the New York Giants, and having Gary on the field should help Green Bay in their attempt to get the result they are looking for this afternoon.