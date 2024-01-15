A blow to the Packers' edge room

Green Bay Packers edge rusher Kingsley Enagbare is feared to have torn his ACL during yesterday's win over the Dallas Cowboys in the wild card round of the playoffs, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Kingsley Enagbare had carved out a solid role in the defensive rotation with the Packers, and now they will have to deal with his absence as they go on the road again next week against the No. 1 seed San Francisco 49ers. It will be interesting to see if the Packers defense can make an impact like they did early on against the Cowboys, forcing multiple turnovers to build up a big first half lead.

The Packers came into the game against the Cowboys as underdogs, but they handily beat a Dallas team that was hoping to make some noise in the NFC playoffs as the No. 2 seed. Things seemed to be lined up for the Cowboys to make the NFC Championship Game this season by winning two home playoff games, but the Packers ruined those plans.

It will not get any easier for Green Bay against the 49ers next week, the team that is viewed as the most talented in the NFL by many. It would be an accomplishment for the Packers to get a win, they are the youngest team in the league and have exceeded expectations that many had for them coming into the season, especially after a 3-6 start to the year in which Jordan Love struggled.

Now, the Packers are clicking, and maybe they can make a run. They will have to do it without Enagbare.