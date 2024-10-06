As the Green Bay Packers are set to face the Los Angeles Rams in Week 5, they're hoping that one of Jordan Love's weapons can suit up. Tight end Luke Musgrave is hoping that he can play, but he has to go through a few tests, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

“Packers TE Luke Musgrave, listed as questionable for Sunday’s game, plans to test out his ankle injury pre-game in the hopes of trying to play vs. the Rams, but even if he can make it back, he will be limited at best, per source,” Schefter tweeted on X, formerly Twitter.

Musgrave didn't practice all week with an ankle injury, but on the final injury report, he was listed as questionable. To start the season, Musgrave has only five catches for 22 yards, and the hope is that he can have more production if he goes against the Rams. Last year against the Rams, Musgrave scored his first career touchdown.

If Musgrave can play, it will bode well for a team that will be missing some receiving options.

Packers looking to bounce back vs. Rams

The Packers lost against their divisional rival, Minnesota Vikings, in Week 4, but they tried to make a comeback at the end of the game. This week, they go against a Rams team that is banged up but have still been able to stay competitive in the games that they're in.

The Packers will be without two of their wide receivers, Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs. Watson has been listed as doubtful with an ankle injury and didn't practice all week. On the other hand, Doubs was placed on the suspension list, after he reportedly skipped practice because he was unsatisfied with his role on the team. This season, Doubs has 12 receptions on 20 targets for 169 yards through four games.