The Green Bay Packers are hit with the injury bug after the latest report ahead of Week 16.

The Green Bay Packers are set to take on the Carolina Panthers as they hope to keep their playoff hopes alive. However, that might be a tad difficult due to a string of injuries on the roster. As a result, Green Bay will be without three key players and it could grow from there.

Just days ahead of the Packers Week 16 game, the injury report reveals that De'Vondre Campbell, Luke Musgrave, and Darnell Savage are all ruled out, according to Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team. The rest of the injury report doesn't look great for Green Bay.

On top of Campbell, Musgrave, and Savage being out, Christian Watson is listed as doubtful. Additionally, Jaire Alexander, AJ Dillon, Jayden Reed, and Dontayvion Wicks are all questionable.

That's less than ideal for a Packers team trying to make a playoff push. Luckily for them though, they're taking on the Panthers, who rank dead last in the NFL. This is a prime opportunity for Green Bay to get back in the win column. So, it'll be interesting to see if they can take down Carolina in Week 16.

Injuries have plagued the Packers throughout most of this season. Despite that, there are still some things for the fans to be excited about. Jordon Love has flashed some major potential. Meanwhile, the defense has looked good more often than not. If the front office can improve the offensive line, this team should improve in 2024.

With that said, keep an eye on the Packers, as they'll update the injury report before kickoff. Hopefully, no new names pop up between now and Christmas Eve.