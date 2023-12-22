The Packers have another young receiving threat in Dontayvion Wicks

One rookie wide receiver who has emerged over the second half of the season is Green Bay Packers' Dontayvion Wicks. In the Packers' most recent game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Wicks led the team in receiving as he put up his highest total of the year with six receptions for 97 yards. Wicks has yet to break the 100-yard threshold, but he has now crossed 90 yards for the second time in his young career.

With a large rookie receiving class this season featuring plenty of first-rounders like Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Zay Flowers and Jordan Addison, as well as later round picks including Rashee Rice and Puka Nacua, Wicks has flown under the radar. Even fellow Packers rookie receiver Jayden Reed has garnered more attention than Wicks!

However, Wicks' production has not gone unnoticed in Green Bay. After his team-leading game against the Buccaneers, quarterback Jordan Love spoke on what Wicks has done well throughout his rookie year.