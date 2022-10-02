Packers lose star safety Adrian Amos to head injury vs. Patriots

Green Bay Packers star safety Adrian Amos has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots due to a head injury.

Amos left the game early in the first quarter after closing in quickly and tackling Patriots running back Damien Harris. The Packers safety appeared to hit his head on the play and was worryingly slow to get up. He then went to the blue medical tent on the sideline to get checked for concussion before going to the locker room.

The Packers then announced that he is out for the rest of the game.

Adrian Amos has been ruled out. https://t.co/d9DX4a0KrO — Green Bay Packers (@packers) October 2, 2022

Adrian Amos is one of the most reliable players in the Packers’ secondary, so his absence is definitely a huge blow to a team that didn’t experience such problems last season. With that said, the remainder of the Green Bay defense will definitely be tested as they adjust to life without one of their best players on the defensive side of the ball.

It's rare to find a player as consistent and reliable as Adrian Amos. He's the rock of this #Packers secondary. pic.twitter.com/2Y3HTWqNhv — Eli Berkovits (@BookOfEli_NFL) October 2, 2022

The Packers-Patriots game has seen it’s fair share of injuries, though. Aside from Adrian Amos, New England QB Brian Hoyer also left the contest after appearing to sustain a head injury in the opening quarter. The veteran quarterback has since been replaced by rookie Bailey Zappe, who took over with Mac Jones already injured and out as well.

Here’s to hoping that there’ll be less or no injuries at all throughout the remaining contests in Week 4. A lot of players has already been sidelined in the first month of the 2022 NFL season alone, and any more addition just isn’t good to see.