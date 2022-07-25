Green Bay police chief releases statement on incident with officer shoving Packers RB AJ Dillon

Recently, the Green Bay Packers rising star AJ Dillon attended the soccer game between Bayern Munich and Manchester City. The match took place on Lambeau Field and it seemed like a good time for everyone involved. However, a video went viral after Dillon was seen getting shoved by a police officer. Now, the Green Bay Police chief releases a statement on the incident.

Chris Davis, the chief of the Green Bay Police Department acknowledges and confirms that one of his officers was the one who shoved AJ Dillon. It was an odd situation, especially considering the Packers running back claims he got the green light to be on the field. Regardless, Davis makes it clear that the video footage is under investigation.

We are aware of the video showing an interaction between a GBPD Officer and AJ Dillon at the soccer match at Lambeau Field. Appreciate Mr Dillon's perspective and supportive comments.

Our Professional Standards Division is reviewing this incident. — Chris Davis (@ChiefGBPD) July 25, 2022

This means a potential punishment for the officer involved could be in play. That is yet to be determined though, as the GBPD will conduct a thorough search on all sides of the situation. Many are hopeful some sort of punishment comes to fruition, as the cop was unnecessarily forceful with AJ Dillon. Especially considering the Packers running back is a well-known public figure in the city of Green Bay.

AJ Dillon told his side of the story on the day it happened after the video went viral. The Packers star claims that two security guards gave him the go-ahead to access the field and perform a Lambeau Leap. It’s completely plausible that the office didn’t get the memo and/or didn’t recognize Dillon.

Two security told me and helped me come down to the field during the 30 minute rain delay, so I could do a lambeau leap and hype up the crowd… I’m assuming he missed them telling me to come down. https://t.co/fxbKKtfhUW — AJ “Quadzilla” Dillon (@ajdillon7) July 24, 2022

All of that is fine and dandy, but it’s rather alarming how quickly that officer resorted to pushing and shoving with multiple people watching. As for AJ Dillon, he’ll be focusing on training camp as he prepares to help the Packers in a major way in the 2022 NFL season. So while this investigation takes place, Green Bay fans can shift their attention toward the preseason.