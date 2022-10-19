Reinforcements are on the way for Aaron Rodgers and the Packers. Per Mike Garofolo of NFL Network, Packers wide receiver Sammy Watkins (hamstring injury) is back at practice, returning from injured reserve (IR).

It is essential to note this does not mean Watkins will immediately return to game action. Per NFL rules, when a player is activated off of IR, there is a 21-day window in which the team will determine if the player is healthy enough to come back from their injury and play. Per Garofolo, head coach Matt LaFleur did say it is unclear whether Watkins will suit up for Week 7’s game against the Washington Commanders.

The Packers could certainly use all the help they could get. The 2022 season has been one of ups and downs for the team, including an upset loss to the underdog New York Jets last Sunday. Their woes are partly due to the lack of wide receiver production and health. After an offseason that included parting ways with veteran two-time All-Pro Davante Adams, the Packers invested in a pair of rookies (Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs) and the free agent signing of Sammy Watkins himself, moves many NFL pundits would argue were insufficient. Perhaps after some injury rehab time and good practice, Watkins will be able to bring forth the type of support Rodgers and the passing attack desperately needs.

According to Pro Football Reference, the Packers rank 13th in total offensive yards and 15th in team passing yards in 2022, a slight dip in those areas from last year, in which the team ranked 10th and No. 8 in those categories, respectively.