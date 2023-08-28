The Green Bay Packers reportedly cut punter Pat O’Donnell from the roster, per Rob Demovsky of ESPN. The move came as a surprise ahead of Week 1.

“First surprise of cuts in Green Bay: Punter Pat O’Donnell is out. Looks like they’re going with Daniel Whelan. This impacts rookie K Anders Carlson, too, given that O’Donnell was the more accomplished holder,” Demovsky reported.

Packers cut punter Pat O'Donnell

O'Donnell, 32, has been in the NFL since 2014. He was a reliable punter with the Chicago Bears from 2014 through the 2021 season. The Packers added O'Donnell for the 2022 campaign, and he tallied 52 punts across 17 games.

Whelan ultimately impressed during the preseason and training camp, however. The Ireland native is only 24-years old and features upside. It wouldn't be surprising to see him become the Packers' punter of the future.

That said, O'Donnell should receive interest from other teams given his experience. Even if he doesn't wind up on a team prior to Week 1, we will probably see him punting in the NFL once again at some point during the '23 season.

Packers preparing for Week 1

Jordan Love and the Packers are currently in the process of preparing for Week 1 of the 2023 regular season. Green Bay will continue with their roster cuts following the preseason, and they could end up making a trade as well.

However, the 2023 campaign may prove to be difficult for the Packers. They are in the midst of a major transition following the Aaron Rodgers trade. Love features potential but this could end up being a rebuilding year regardless.

We will continue to monitor and provide updates on the Packers as they are made available.