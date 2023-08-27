Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love completed 9 of 15 passes for 63 yards in Saturday's 19-15 win over the Seattle Seahawks in the team's preseason finale, and Love spoke about what he needs to improve on ahead of the Packers' week 1 matchup against the Chicago Bears.

“Consistency. Just being consistent for myself and this offense as a whole,” Jordan Love said, via Christian Gonzales of NFL.com. “When we get the opportunity to make big plays, we've got to make them. It just comes down to consistency every day in practice, and it's going to translate to the games.”

Love also connected with Christian Watson for a touchdown in the game. Christian Watson flashed at times last year. The touchdown capped off a 15-play, 80-yard drive, and was a back-shoulder fade on a 6-yard touchdown.

Head coach Matt LaFleur spoke about Love's performance in the preseason finale.

“First of all, just watching him, the poise that he had, he held the ball a little big longer than we'd normally like to, but it was great protection around him and that was really encouraging to see because that's a total feel thing from the quarterback,” Matt LaFleur said, via Gonzales. “And then he used his legs and got out and scrambled and picked up positive yards. So I thought, all in all, he did a pretty good job.”

Love will be thrown into the fire on the road against the Bears in week 1. It will be a big test in his first season as the Packers' full-time starting quarterback.