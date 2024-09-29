The Green Bay Packers are heading into a crucial early-season divisional game against the undefeated Minnesota Vikings in Week 4. Green Bay's health may be the most important factor in this matchup. Packers QB Jordan Love is set to make his return against the Vikings, which is great news for Green Bay's offense. Unfortunately, they just got some awful injury news on the defensive side of the ball.

Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander is officially inactive for Week 4 against the Vikings, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. This means that the Packers should be down both Alexander and Carrington Valentine at the worst possible time — when going against Justin Jefferson.

Jefferson has been as dominant as ever in 2024, despite catching passes from backup QB Sam Darnold. Jefferson has 14 receptions for 273 yards and three touchdowns through three weeks.

The Packers will have to lean on Corey Ballentine, Eric Stokes, and Keisean Nixon at cornerback in Week 3.

Previewing a crucial Week 4 matchup between Vikings and Packers

The Packers will have to play a complete game on both sides of the ball if they want to get past the Vikings on Sunday.

One of the most important pieces of this game is: what version of Jordan Love will show up for the Packers?

Love has missed two weeks with a scary-looking injury in Brazil in Week 1. He will reportedly wear a brace on his left knee to give him some more support after his MCL sprain. This could limit Love's mobility against a ferocious Vikings defense.

The Packers may be better served leaning on the running game and controlling the clock in Week 4. If the Vikings can get an early lead and turn this game into a shootout, Love could become a sitting duck in the pocket. Green Bay obviously does not want to see Love get injured again, but that could be a possibility against a Vikings defense that blitzes like no one else.

Packers and Vikings kicks off at 1PM ET at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.