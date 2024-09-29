When Jordan Love went down late in the Green Bay Packers' season opener, there was concern that the young quarterback would be out for a long time. Fortunately, Love is already set to return, just in time for an NFC North game vs. the Minnesota Vikings.

Love, who signed a four-year, $220 million contract extension over the offseason, was brought to the ground in the closing moments of the Packers' 34-29 season-opening loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Brazil. During the play, the left knee of Love seemed to pop and move inward as Josh Sweat tackled Love high and Carter grabbed his legs.

Fortunately, Love avoided any tears and was instead diagnosed with an MCL sprain. He soon thereafter returned to practice, although he was ruled out for both the Packers' 16-10 home-opening win vs. the Indianapolis Colts, as well as last week's 30-14 win against the Tennessee Titans. Malik Willis started both games in his place, performing surprisingly well despite earning very little playing time in his first two seasons with the Titans.

With the Packers playing host to an undefeated NFC North rival this week, though, Love is suiting up and will start against the Vikings. As expected, he and the team will be taking some precautions in his first game back.

“#Packers QB Jordan Love is expected to wear a brace on his left knee today against the #Vikings — his first start since suffering an MCL sprain in the Sept. 8 opener,” NFL insider Tom Pelissero wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

“Sources say Love took the majority of practice reps and looked better and better as the week went on. Go time.”

Expand Tweet

Last season, Love shocked many with an impressive first year as Green Bay's starting quarterback. The 26th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, Love sat behind Aaron Rodgers for two seasons, making only one start in that time.

But with Rodgers off to the New York Jets, Love showed he may be another long-term option for the Packers. Completing 64.2% of his passes, Love threw for 4,159 yards (seventh-most in the NFL), 32 touchdowns (second-most), and 11 interceptions while leading Green Bay to the NFC Divisional Round.

Against the Eagles in Week 1, Love tallied 260 yards, 2 touchdowns, and 1 interception.