The Green Bay Packers dropped to 6-3 in the 2024 NFL season following their loss to the division rival Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field on Sunday afternoon.

A costly pick-six interception from quarterback Jordan Love proved especially disastrous for the Packers. On second-and-2 from their own 38-yard line, Love aimed for Josh Jacobs, but the ball ended up in the hands of Kerby Joseph, who returned it for a touchdown.

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur stated afterward that Love needs “to be smart with the football” via X. According to LaFleur, he's also not concerned about Love's efforts but that the outcome needs to be better, via The Star Tribune.

”He's fighting, he's competing and we know that we've got to take care of the football,” LaFleur said. ”But I don't question anything about what he's trying to do. We've just got to do it better.”

Meanwhile, Love complimented the Lions on the costly play while explaining what he was attempting to do.