The Green Bay Packers dropped to 6-3 in the 2024 NFL season following their loss to the division rival Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field on Sunday afternoon.
A costly pick-six interception from quarterback Jordan Love proved especially disastrous for the Packers. On second-and-2 from their own 38-yard line, Love aimed for Josh Jacobs, but the ball ended up in the hands of Kerby Joseph, who returned it for a touchdown.
Packers head coach Matt LaFleur stated afterward that Love needs “to be smart with the football” via X. According to LaFleur, he's also not concerned about Love's efforts but that the outcome needs to be better, via The Star Tribune.
”He's fighting, he's competing and we know that we've got to take care of the football,” LaFleur said. ”But I don't question anything about what he's trying to do. We've just got to do it better.”
Meanwhile, Love complimented the Lions on the costly play while explaining what he was attempting to do.
”I saw (Jacobs) trying to get out and was trying to dump it down,” Love said. ”It was a check-down to him, and the ball did not go where I wanted it to. They made a good play on it.”
Love and the Packers will return to action in two weeks, as they take on another divisional foe in the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on November 17.
The Packers fell to the Lions in a divisional showdown
The Packers are now experiencing what it’s like with the Lions leading the NFC North—a rare shift in division dynamics. The Lions, now 7-1 for the first time since 1956, have pushed the Packers down to third place in the standings.
Love finished his afternoon completing 23 of 39 passes for 273 yards and the aforementioned pick-six, while Jayden Reed racked up 113 yards on five catches.