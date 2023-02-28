Longtime Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is at a crossroads in his career. Following 15 seasons as the Packers’ QB1, there is much uncertainty regarding his playing status for next season.

In particular, Rodgers plans to meet with the Packers to discuss his future, although the sharks are beginning to circle around the veteran quarterback, with the New York Jets and Las Vegas Raiders reportedly among those interested in swinging a deal with the Packers.

Nevertheless, Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst revealed that the franchise still has not yet received a formal trade offer for Aaron Rodgers despite admitting to trade talks surrounding the four-time NFL MVP.

“I have conversations with teams all the time. I’ve talked to a lot of different teams about a lot of different things, but actual talking about trades, not yet,” Gutekunst said, per Tom Silverstein of Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

The Packers finished 8-9 in 2022, just a whisker shy of a playoff berth. With Aaron Rodgers getting up there in age, there might not be a better time for Green Bay to start transitioning towards their future at the quarterback position.

Nevertheless, the Packers reportedly remain interested in keeping Rodgers, if Ian Rapoport of NFL Network’s prognostications are anything to go by.

In addition, per Jeff Darlington of ESPN, the Packers expect Aaron Rodgers to return to the team, despite there being earlier reports stating that Green Bay is “disgusted” with Rodgers’ will he-won’t-he dance.

At the end of the day, the most likely outcome seems to an eventual Rodgers return to the NFL field in 2023. The only question now is for which franchise would he suit up for the upcoming season?