Sam DiGiovanni started at ClutchPoints as an associate editor in 2021 and became the site's Philadelphia 76ers beat reporter ahead of the 2022-23 season. He graduated from Marist College in May of 2022 and has written for TheKnicksWall.com and CenterFieldMarist.com in the past.

The Green Bay Packers’ days of Aaron Rodgers are over. It’s Jordan Love’s time. Green Bay’s former franchise superstar is with the New York Jets and an unproven first-round pick is taking his place. Will history repeat itself and leave the Packers with another superstar under center?

The odds are certainly against Love, who has only one career start under his belt as he prepares for his third season. The Utah State product is filling a pair of massive shoes in front of a fanbase that is not used to losing. Pressure that intense could very well make or break his career trajectory.

The Packers were at the end of their time with Rodgers after he declared he wanted to join the Jets. But they still had to come to the sense that they could trust Love. In his limited sample size of live snaps and practices work, they have been impressed by the development of Love in some key areas, according to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, an it gave them the comfort to trade away Rodgers.

Breer notes that the Packers liked how Love did in his start against the Kansas City Chiefs in 2021, jumping on short notice and standing tough through the pressure. Love also “made progress with his presnap and postsnap command” during last offseason, showing signs that he knows how to read the game like a veteran.

The Packers are going to need Love to build on those improvements and work with a receiving core highlighted by rookie Jayden Reed, Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs. There’s a lot of potential but also just as much uncertainty. Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon will have to be great to put a solid support system around Love.

As the Packers enter a phrase of transition, they are taking it slowly and looking to build up with its young players. Jordan Love will try to develop himself but also keep the team steady so that others can, too. The Green Bay defense as it stands is still very good but in the spirit of rebuilding, key guys like Jaire Alexander could get traded. Whatever comes next, Love has to keep his head up.