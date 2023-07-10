The Green Bay Packers are kicking off a new era with Aaron Rodgers going to the New York Jets and Jordan Love taking over as the team's quarterback. Nonetheless, there is a ton of talent in Green Bay, and there shouldn't be a huge drop-off despite losing a player such as Rodgers.

The Packers' defense is one big focal point ahead of the 2023 season, and Rashan Gary is set for a massive year after suffering a season-ending injury in November against the Detroit Lions. Packers reporter Wes Hodkiewicz did a mailbag and answered a question about Gary that should have fans hyped:

“Over the Fourth of July, Gary tweeted “Comeback szn loading” and I felt like that aptly describes the 25-year-old's rehab. Since Detroit, Gary attacked his recovery the right way. Now, the Packers have a highly motivated playmaker who's somehow grown even hungrier through this process. While it's unclear when Gary will be back, that ticket for his return game is going to be worth every penny. He's champing at the bit to get after the quarterback again.”

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Gary had six sacks and 21 total tackles before ending the season after just nine games, so the Packers are hoping he can make a full recovery and get back to terrorizing opposing defenses. The former first-round draft pick has been sensational, but he hasn't provided a clear timeframe for his injury recovery.

With training camp right around the corner, all eyes will be focused on the health of Gary, and he is set for a massive year for Green Bay.