After an offseason filled with speculation, the Green Bay Packers agreed to trade Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets. But before the Jets even got involved, Rodgers was already looking for the Packers to trade him.

Back in 2021, Rodgers offered Green Bay an ultimatum. Either trade their QB away or fire general manager Brian Gutekunst, via Matt Schneidman of The Athletic. After that request, Rodgers stayed away from Packers practice.

Eventually, Gutekunst tried to smooth things over by trading for Rodgers-favorite Randall Cobb. Following the team’s first practice, Rodgers spoke to Green Bay’s GM and expressed what he felt was wrong in the organization. Cobb and that communication seemed to keep Rodgers more willing to stay with the Packers.

However, it didn’t take long for the Packers to eventually execute a trade. After 18 years with the team – and two years after his initial trade ultimatum – Rodgers got his wish and has moved on to the Jets.

Despite his original reluctance, Rodgers went on to start 16 games for the Packers in 2021, going 13-3. Green Bay reached the Divisional Round of the playoffs

However, one year later, Green Bay fell off a cliff, missing the postseason with an 8-9 record. With Rodgers already wanting a trade, the Packers failures gave the QB another reason to want out. After convincing Rodgers to return in 2021, the Packers couldn’t do the same in 2023.

The upcoming season will be much different for both Aaron Rodgers and the Packers. Rodgers will look to continue his prolific NFL career with the Jets. Green Bay will look to prove they can win without Rodgers and with Gutekunst still in the front office.