The Green Bay Packers are having an excellent 2024 season so far. Green Bay is 8-3 heading into Week 13 and is firmly in the mix for the NFC playoff picture. The Packers are preparing for another huge game against the Dolphins on Thanksgiving. Unfortunately, they may be without one of their best defensive players for the game.

Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander has not practiced this week, per NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe. Alexander is still suffering with a knee injury that kept him out of the lineup in Week 12. Green Bay is preparing to play Miami in Week 13, which is a team they'd love to have their entire secondary active for.

Alexander's absence from practice is more concerning because of the short week.

The Dolphins are a little banged up too, which could help mitigate an Alexander injury if he misses Week 13. Dolphins left tackle Terron Armstead has not practiced this week due to a knee injury. If Armstead is out, the Packers can compensate for missing Alexander by putting a ton of pressure on Tua Tagovailoa.

Miami is not just the Tyreek Hill show either. They have other playmakers that could take advantage of Alexander's potential absence. Jaylen Waddle, Odell Beckham Jr., Jonnu Smith, and De'Von Achane are all excellent players could do some serious damage to a depleted Green Bay secondary.

Packers fans should keep their eyes on Wednesday's injury report ahead of Thursday's big game.

Josh Jacobs explains why he's ‘pouring everything' into Packers

One new Packers player who is making a major impact in 2024 is RB Josh Jacobs.

Green Bay signed Jacobs to a four-year, $48 million contract during free agency. He has immediately turned into the lead running back for the Packers and brings a ton of consistency to the offense.

Jacobs explained in a recent interview why he is pouring everything he has into the Packers this season.

“[The Packers] believed in me,” Jacobs told Erin Andrews after beating the 49ers on Sunday. “They took a chance on me. So, every day I come in, and I try to pour everything that I've got into [this team]. I try to invest into my teammates, and I try to be a leader. Each day, you might have ups and downs, but I try to set the standard.”

Jacobs made those comments after rumbling for 106 rushing yards and three touchdowns against the 49ers. He is pacing towards one of his best career season, already logging 202 carries for 944 yards and seven touchdowns with several games to go.

If Jacobs can continue his excellent season, there's no telling how far the Packers can go in the postseason.