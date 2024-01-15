Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was his own harshest critic after his team's loss to the Green Bay Packers.

On Sunday afternoon, quarterback Dak Prescott and his Dallas Cowboys suffered yet another postseason collapse, this time at the hands of the Green Bay Packers in the Wild Card Round of the NFC Playoffs. Although his statistics by the end of the game were respectable, Prescott made several mistakes early on in this one, including a pick six toward the end of the first half, which put the Cowboys behind the eight ball.

After the game, Prescott was his own harshest critic, taking the blame for the loss.

“I sucked tonight. And that’s it. … It’s about winning, and winning in the playoffs,” said Prescott, per Patrik Walker of the Cowboys on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

Playoff disappointment has indeed been an unfortunate theme of Dak Prescott's career ever since he took over as the Cowboys' starting quarterback all the way back in 2016. This year was supposed to be the season in which the former Mississippi State Bulldog exorcised some of those demons and complemented his regular season excellence as opposed to undermining it.

Instead, many of the same decision-making blunders and inconsistencies manifested themselves once again versus the Packers' defense, resulting in the ugly final score of 48-32, and it really wasn't that close.

Now begins yet another offseason for the Cowboys franchise that looks poised to be filled with more questions than answers, including speculation around the job security of head coach Mike McCarthy, as well as possible questions around the future of Prescott himself with the team.