Just when the Cowboys needed their offense to shine, Dallas has started extremely slow against the Packers.

The Dallas Cowboys welcomed the Green Bay Packers into town for a fiery Super Wild Card Weekend matchup. But in the game that matters most, the Cowboys had their worst start of the year.

Dallas was held scoreless through the first quarter of play. It was the first home game this season that the Cowboys did not score a first quarter touchdown, via Field Yates of ESPN.

Their first quarter scoring streak is a testament to both Dallas' offense and their home field advantage. They have a knack for fast starts at AT&T Stadium. However, the Cowboys surely would've loved another fast start against the Packers in the playoffs.

Cowboys calamity

In the first quarter, Dallas did not sustain a drive longer than 27 yards. Their second possession saw Dak Prescott throw an interception that Green Bay quickly turn into points. But the Cowboys' struggles weren't just contained to the first quarter.

Aaron Jones scored his second touchdown of the day to open the second period. Then Jordan Love found Dontayvion Wicks for a 20-yard touchdown pass. Things got even worse for the Cowboys right before halftime as Prescott threw a interception that was returned 64-yards for a touchdown. The Packers got out to a 27-0 lead.

Dak Prescott and the Cowboys will have the second half to mount their comeback. However, already down four scores, Dallas' chances of willing their playoff matchup are looking bleak.

Playing at AT&T Stadium was supposed to be an advantage for the Dallas. They had played quick and fast in front of their home fans all season. But the Packers have found a way to slow things down for the Cowboys and take a massive Wild Card lead.