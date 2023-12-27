Jaire Alexander has been suspended one game by the Packers

The Green Bay Packers announced that they are suspending cornerback Jaire Alexander for the team's upcoming game against the Minnesota Vikings. Alexander is being suspended because he went out for the coin toss on Sunday against the Carolina Panthers even though he was not a captain, and then nearly botched the call, according to Ari Meirov of The 33rd team. Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst released a statement on the matter.

“The decision to suspend a player is never easy and not one we take lightly. Unfortunately, Jaire's actions prior to the game in Carolina led us to take this step,” Brian Gutekunst said of Jaire Alexander's suspension, via the Packers' statement. “As an organization, we have an expectation that everyone puts the team first. While we are disappointed, we had a good conversation with Jaire this morning and fully expect him to learn from this as we move forward together. We look forward to welcoming him back next week as he is a valued member of this team and will continue to be in the future.”

The Packers remained in playoff contention with a win over the Panthers to move to 7-8 on the season. They will look to keep their season alive again with a road win against the Vikings, and they will have to to it without Alexander on the field. It will make the secondary's task of covering Justin Jefferson tougher.

Regardless, the Packers feel like this suspension was necessary, and they aim to have Alexander back on the field for what they hope is a win-and-in game against the Chicago Bears in Week 18 at home.