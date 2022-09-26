The Green Bay Packers came away with a 14-12 road win over Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday, but they also saw cornerback Jaire Alexander sustain a lower-body injury in the game — one that might put his status at least for Week 4 in jeopardy. That being said, the Packers acted with apparent optimism following the game, hinting that Alexander’s injury is not serious enough to sideline him for an extended period.

Via Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network:

“Packers CB Jaire Alexander will undergo further testing today on the groin injury he suffered in Sunday’s win over the #Bucs, but there’s optimism it’s not a long-term injury, per source. Coach Matt LaFleur said Alexander was “all smiles” in the locker room after the game.”

Alexander left the Buccaneers game early (during the contest’s first series) but the Packers’ stop unit was still able to contain Tampa Bay’s offense for the most part of the meeting. The Buccaneers were only able to muster 285 total yards to 315 by Green Bay. Moreover, the Bucs managed to convert just two of their 11 third-down attempts. Nevertheless, the potential of losing Alexander for even just a game will be significant for Green Bay, considering that he’s one of the team’s top performers to date. Pro Football Focus has an overall grade of 75.7 for Alexander and an 81.7 rating for his pass coverage work.

More should be known about Alexander’s status once he finishes the testing.

The Packers have the New England Patriots at home in Week 4.